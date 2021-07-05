Meghan McCain Fired? 'The View' Co-Hosts and New ABC Management Suggest They Wanted Her Gone [DETAILS]

Meghan McCain shockingly announced that she would be leaving "The View" at the end of the 24th season, despite having two more years left in her contract.

An insider revealed to Page Six that perhaps her exit contributed to what her co-hosts felt about her on the show, that even the chilliest person, Whoopi Goldberg, was running out of patience with Meghan.

"Everyone was at their wits' end -- even Whoopi, and she's the chillest of them all."

Though Whoopi is not the type of person to advocate for someone to be fired from their jobs, she was clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan McCain, per the insider.

But it wasn't just Whoopi who made it clear - even "The View" co-hosts Ana Navarro and Joy Behar have all expressed that they don't want to work with Meghan McCain.

The insider said that their opinions were voiced out as soon as the new ABC News President, Kim Godwin, came in, and right after Joy and Meghan's controversial on-air spat in May, the network called an emergency meeting.

"They told new management, 'We don't want to work with her anymore.'"

After Meghan's announcement to exit the show, the insider quipped that Ana "probably drank so many goddamn margaritas" to celebrate the news.

New ABC Management Doesn't Want Meghan McCain?

While Meghan McCain's name is already tarnished among her co-hosts, she also reportedly did not make a good impression with the new management.

Multiple insiders revealed to Page Six that the "old regime" at ABC always had her back, that when Meghan and Sunny Hostin wasn't getting along, Sunny was threatened, "' Get along with Meghan or get out.'"

The former management even reportedly told Sunny, "' Don't make us have to choose between you and Meghan because we're not going to choose you.'"

The insider said that Meghan McCain hated Sunny so much and that she doesn't trust her.

Meghan thought Sunny was leaking stories about her, and it became a bad situation. Since then, the two have had a faux friendship.

But another insider said that their rough patch paved the way for a more genuine friendship.

"They were in a bad place at one time. They speak every day now and have been there for each other."

READ ALSO: Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Showed No Mercy During Pop Star's Psychiatric Hold in 2008 - Fat-Shamed Her After Hospital Release

How Is Meghan McCain After Exit Announcement?

Meghan McCain is reportedly miserable but is ready to move on from this part of her life.

Another source revealed that though it was a tough decision to make, the other "The View" co-hosts finally got what they wanted.

"Meghan has been wanting to leave for a long time. She is sick of fighting this fight."

READ MORE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Sex Ranch' Being Sold For a Whopping Amount -- Where Wil The Proceeds Go?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles