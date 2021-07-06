NBA star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a player from the team Los Angeles Lakers, and Richard Saghian, CEO of "Fashionova," faced a tragic incident last month, one of which involved a shootout.

Today, authorities are investigating the separate crimes as they believe the culprits for the robberies belong to the same circle.

According to TMZ, the separate incidents took place in June, and the suspects' tactics are eerily similar.

Per police officials, the robbers would follow their victims' vehicles late at night while they're on their way home. Following this, the suspects will tackle them once they arrive home and start the robbery.

Both incidents involved a gun wherein the culprits would point the firearm towards their victims.

The outlet also noted that the celebrities' unfortunate encounters were not the only crimes as police found other cases with the same tactics.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's robbery

In early reports, the NBA star was held at gunpoint last June 17. Per Fox News, Caldwell-Pope was standing in front of his house with his friends at around 4 in the morning.

Following this, a car pulled over in his driveway with three armed men inside. The suspects went out and proceeded to rob the basketball player and his friends, asking them to hand over their belongings.

According to reports, the suspects got luxury items that were reportedly worth over $150,000, including a Rolex watch, Jewelry, and mobile phones.

No one was injured during the incident.

Richard Saghian's robbery

Just days after the NBA star's robbery, the "Fashionova" CEO also experienced a heinous crime as he was also held at gunpoint in his Hollywood Hills Home.

The incident is more violent than Caldwell-Pope's situation as the robbery ended in a bloody shootout wherein one person died, and four other people were injured.

Per People, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that the shootout happened at around 2 in the morning. Two men wearing ski masks were reportedly standing outside the house.

When two other men approached them, the suspects asked them to stay on the ground. Expensive valuable items were stolen from the incident.

Following this, security personnel responded to the scene where he exchanged gunfire; he was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital.

It was also reported that the two thieves were also shot. It was believed the person who died was also a suspect.

