Sharon Stone seems to shoot her chances to fall in love again as she was reportedly going out with rapper RMR that sparks massive dating rumors.

RMR is a 25-year-old rapper who loves to hide his identity by wearing a ski mask and gold grills. Until today, the public doesn't know any information about him.

According to Page Six, the pair has been going out on numerous dates around Los Angeles. Last week, they were spotted dancing to hip-hop music in bars with Chris Brown.

A source described the "Basic Instinct" actress as someone who's having her "hot girl summer." they were also seen "canoodling" and "popping bottles."

Another insider added that RMR has high respect for Stone, and he thinks she's "cool af" as he's a huge fan of hers, especially her performance on the 1995 film "Casino."

They were reportedly hanging out for months, and Stone even wore one of his ski masks to post for a selfie.

The pair are supporting each other via social media as they constantly exchange likes and comments on Instagram. Stone commented on a video posted about RMR's North American tour in which she wrote with applause emoji.

RMR has not publicly confirmed nor denied the dating rumors. Stone, on the other hand, responded to the outlet by simply saying "no comment."

Sharon Stone's Bumble dilemma

Sharon Stone has been open about her dating life. She tried the popular dating app Bumble in 2019. The actress tweeted her account has been blocked after a handful of users reported her as a fake account.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account." she wrote.

Stone then called out Bumble management, saying they're "exclusionary," and demands them to keep her on the dating app.

"Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? Don't shut me out of the hive." the actress added.

Sharon Stone's past lovers

The actress was married twice; her former relationships didn't work out as she was divorced from both of them.

She first married producer Michael Greenburg in 1984, and their marriage lasted for three years. She tied the knot again in 1998 with journalist and editor Phil Bronstein where she had his first child, who's adopted, named Roan Joseph.

Stone has three adopted sons today, which she raises on her own.

Even though the actress was considered a sex symbol in the early 90s, she recently revealed her struggles in dating because of her age.

