WWE Pulling Jimmy Uso From TV? Higher Ups 'Pissed' After 'Smackdown' Star DUI Arrest

The WWE star Jimmy Uso has been arrested again for DUI for the second time in two years.

According to TMZ Sports, the police reported that he was driving in Florida with a BAC of .205, above Florida's legal limit of .08.

Based on the documents from the police, the 35-year-old Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, was pulled over at 10:35 PM Monday, July 5.

The scene happened in Pensacola, where the cops reported he ran a red light after speeding at 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

The police officers said during subsequent questioning, the WWE star smelled of alcohol, so they asked him to get out of his Dodge Charger car.

Just as he got out of the car, the police found him noticeably swaying, and they claimed that Uso consumed several bottles of beer before getting behind the wheel.

Officers said Uso also failed the field sobriety tests, which led to the star's arrest.

Jimmy Uso is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and is currently featured in a prominent storyline with universal champion Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso Got Out Of Jail After Going Through A $500 Bond

His jail records showed that his bond was set at $500 due to being booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge and hit with citations for speeding and running a red light.

This case became the second time in the past two years Uso has been accused of drunk driving, where his first case was in Pensacola back in July 2019.

But, SI reported that in the 2019 case, a jury found Uso not guilty despite a police video showing Uso's swerving and stumbling during his arrest.

In the same year, Uso was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction after allegedly getting into a drunken dispute with cops in Detroit.

READ ALSO: Nikki Bella Embarrassed After Saying THIS To WWF Trailblazer Chyna in Resurfaced Video

WWE Officials 'Disappointed' With Jimmy Uso's Situation

According to Wrestle Votes on Twitter, WWE officials were reportedly not happy about Uso's situation.

I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news. I can say with certainty that a few “high level people in power” are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s personal judgment. Not good. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2021



The user even used the word "pissed" to describe how some feel, but the overall sentiment is one of disappointment.

Sources said that WWE placed a lot of faith in Jimmy by booking him in a big storyline with Roman Reigns.

However, it is still unknown if WWE is going to pull Jimmy Uso from television.

No court date has been revealed for Jimmy Uso, yet sources believed they had to go to court and deal with it.

READ MORE: Del Wilkes Dead At 59: The Patriot's Tragic Cause of Death Revealed [REPORT]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles