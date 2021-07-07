Celebrity divorces are usually long and messy as it requires a lot of court hearings for the children's custody and other assets; Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are not exempted.

Recently, the "Maleficent" is going back to divorce court because she wants to be out of the business venture, Miraval Château Winery under Nouvel, LLC, which she shares with her estranged husband.

The actress acquired the business long before her marriage to Pitt.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Jolie's legal counsel requested the Judge to lift a restraining order on the transfer of their assets for her to sell out her shares finally.

Jolie initially worked things out as she attempted to sell her shares of the property and company to Pitt, but she's unsuccessful in doing so; that's why she's planning to sell it to a third party.

The Oscar-winning actress cannot sell marital assets without Pitt's approval as their divorce is still ongoing.

Jolie claims that she already has an interested buyer of her shares, and she's afraid the third party will lose their interest in buying it if a judge does not lift the restraining order.

READ NOW: Bill Gates Plans To 'Buy Out' Melinda's Position From Foundation? Ex-Couple Enters 'Private Agreement' [DETAILS]

This is not the first time the actress requested the court to let her tap out of the venture, as she already filed an ex parte application last month to have it lifted.

The court denied her as they believe her request lacks to show "immediate danger/irreperable harm or immediate loss/damage to property."

Her legal team argues her request is urgent as she needs to sign an agreement that pledges her to not "shop the deal" anywhere.

Besides its financial value, the French property is sentimental for the ex-couple as they married in Chateau Miraval in 2014.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Prior to their disagreement with the assets, the ex-couple is desperate to have the custody of their children.

In May 2021, Pitt was granted joint custody that allows him to spend more time with his kids. The ruling was made by Judge John Ouderkirk, the same Judge who officiated their wedding.

Both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not publicly commented on the recent fight regarding their business venture.

READ ALSO: Val Kilmer Survives Cancer But Loses Voice, 'Top Gun' Actor Uses Device To Share Stories In 'VAL'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles