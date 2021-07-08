Bridget Malcolm Details How She Suffered at the Hands of Agents As a Teenage Model

Bridget Malcolm, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, is speaking out on the abuse and pressure she experienced as a teenage model.

In a video posted on Instagram and TikTok, Malcolm details the horrifying experience she encountered at the hands of her agents.

She began by saying she's been working hard in her early days in the modeling industry as she already traveled to all continents, except for Antarctica, at the age of 18.

The model then revealed that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times in the past and experienced grooming by a much older man.

Another horrendous situation was the pressure from her agency. Her agent even suggested doing "cocaine" and "have lots of sex" to lose weight.

Malcolm mentioned the incidents took a significant toll on her mental health, making her develop post-traumatic stress disorder, anorexia, anxiety, depression, and struggles with gender identity.

She also mentioned she couldn't go to events and socialize without drinking alcohol, and she heavily relied on Xanax and Ambien to get her through the evening.

All of the revelations she mentioned above happened before she turned 18.

READ NOW: Angelina Jolie Makes BIG Move With Shared Business Venture Amid Divorce; Brad Pitt Disapproves?

Bridget Malcolm's turning point

On her 26th birthday, Malcolm revealed she had a nervous breakdown that hindered her from going out for a year without experiencing panic attacks in public and having thoughts to end her life.

Despite her unfortunate statement, the former VS model then revealed good news.

"Today, I am two plus years sober, 4 years in recovery from an eating disorder. I'm happy, I'm balanced, I'm strong, and I feel the best I've ever felt." Malcolm said

She also mentioned that it took her a long way before speaking out on her experience because if she recalls the incidents without being sober, she would have intense flashbacks.

To conclude the video, Malcolm stated an essential message for the fashion industry: it can be harmful to most models, especially when starting.

"I am a strong believer that the fashion industry needs to change. I'm one of the lucky models, I was able to make a long career out of the fashion industry but my job should not include abuse."

READ ALSO: Bill Gates Plans To 'Buy Out' Melinda's Position From Foundation? Ex-Couple Enters 'Private Agreement' [DETAILS]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles