'The Office' Canceled? Ricky Gervais Slammed After Public 'Misundertood' HIs Comments on Hit Show

Ricky Gervais has something to say about the people who criticized him for his comment on "The Office."

The award-winning hit comedy series "The Office" recently scored a new milestone after reaching its 20th year since debut. Among the first cast members to speak about it was Gervais.

In an interview with BBC, he said that the show would be canceled now.

"I mean now it would be cancelled. I'm looking forward to when they pick out one thing and try to cancel it. Someone said they might try to cancel it one day, and I say, 'Good, let them cancel it. I've been paid!'," he exclaimed.

However, his comments backfired as some people thought he was criticizing the show.

On his Twitter account, Gervais made it clear that he did not mean to say that the show would be canceled if they made it today. Instead, he wanted to say that someone might try to cancel the show one day due to its theme.

Why Gervais Thinks Someone Would Cancel 'The Office' These Days?

People must have misunderstood him since he also said during the interview that "The Office" ratings were rotten. The series one of the shows truly had the lowest support from viewers compared to any BBC Two show in 2001.

But Gervais did explain why some could try getting rid of the show if they made it these days instead. Per the actor, some jokes on it sounded racist and transphobic.

"In The Office, the audience are encouraged to identify not with the ignorant Brent, but with the characters Dawn and Tim, and the victims of Brent's ill-conceived comments are never racial or gendered caricatures, rather they are ordinary, intelligent people," he detailed.

Recently, shows like "Little Britain" became the center of criticisms due to their sensitive depiction. The issue became massive enough for people to call for the show to be removed.

Despite that, "The Office" stood on its own since it began airing 20 years ago. After bringing it back, the show remains one of the best British comedy shows in history. It even became a gamechanger for the careers of Patrick Baladi, Lucy Davis, and Martin Freeman.

Among "The Office" recognitions include Bafta Awards, Golden Globes, and Royal Television Awards, among others.

