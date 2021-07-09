Wendy Williams Insensitive? Host Makes Shocking Comments About TikTok Star's Murder

Wendy Williams has been slammed again for the comments she shared about Swavy's death.

During the recent episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," Williams included Swavy on her "Hot Topics" segment. As usual, her words made people raise their eyebrows again due to her thoughtless and inconsiderate nature.

Williams began the part by asking the studio audience to clap if they knew the TikTok star. When only a few people reacted, she went on to request her employees to do the same if they were familiar with him.

She noted that Swavy had 2.5 million followers on TikTok - a massive amount compared to what she has. The host uttered the comparison while a photo of Swavy was flashed in the background.

The shameless and disrespectful statements immediately reached the internet. The show's clip also went viral for being more concerned about the followers count instead of the 19-year-old who was murdered.

Soon after it aired, internet users called out Williams and told one another how "horrible" she is.

One Twitter user said, "I'm glad people are starting to see what a horrible person Wendy Williams is."

Another wrote, "i don't know what i thought was gonna happen here but it's so far past what i thought was gonna happen here. i don't know what i thought was gonna happen here but it's so far past what i thought was gonna happen here."

Williams nor the show's executives have commented on the issue yet.

What Happened to Swavy?

The 19-year-old TikTok star died from a gunshot wound on Monday.

According to the statement released by the Wilmington Police Department, the fatal shooting incident happened in the Tiktok star's home city. It was only on Tuesday when the public found out that it was Swavy.

READ ALSO: TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead at 19: Final Video's Cryptic Message Explored, Shocking Cause of Death Revealed

He reportedly died after he was transferred to the hospital. The suspect remains at large, and no other information is currently available due to the ongoing investigation.

The late internet star handled a TikTok account with over 2.5 million followers and 98.4 million likes.

Following his death, TikTok users and fans paid him tributes online. TikTok celebrity Damaury Mikula released a video tribute titled "REST UP BRO" which already gained over a million views on YouTube.

READ MORE: R. Kelly Trouble: Judge Reprimands Singer's Former Lawyers For Using Damaging Insults in Court

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles