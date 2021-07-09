Drake Reportedly Dating Basketball Player's Mom: Relationship Timeline Explored

Drake seems to be taking another chance in love again as he was spotted having a private romantic dinner date with a basketball player's mom in New York.

The rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was accidentally seen by AIR7 HD, ABC 7's Helicopter, having a sweet night out right on the empty 352-acre field of Dodger Stadium.

The woman was identified as Johanna Leia, a social media influencer and the mother of Sierra Canyon Highschool's basketball player, Amari Bailey.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

Both Drake and Leia were having a great time as flowers and food surrounded them at their table. A waiter was also standing by just meters away from the rumored couple.

They also sported customized matching baseball jerseys. The "Take Care" hitmaker was confirmed to have rented the whole field to themselves as the stadium issued a statement regarding the recent spotting.

"Drake made a sizable donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in order to make his Dodger Stadium dinner date a reality." they told Eyewitness News. (via the outlet mentioned above.)

Drake Rented a whole stadium for his Date with Johanna Leia💓. Hustle oo so ya dont go to DateRush. Jons😂 pic.twitter.com/HFuH33aiwh — ON GOD❤ (@QuabenaKyika) July 9, 2021

At the time of this writing, Drake and Johanna Leia have not publicly confirmed whether they're in a romantic relationship.

How did their relationship start?

The rumored lovers were first spotted last month in Sierra Canyon, where Leia's son is playing.

Twitter went wild when photos of them sitting beside each other while watching the basketball tournament circulated on the internet.

Per FR24 News, Drake was reportedly giving out advice to Leia's son, and he allegedly took him to an arcade afterwards.

Not the first time Drake rented out an empty stadium for himself.

According to Kiis FM Los Angeles, the rapper had also rented the 70,0000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to celebrate his win at the Billboard Music Awards as the Artist of the Decade.

He reportedly hosted an extravagant dinner party on the field with A-list celebrities.

Drake Dating History

Drake has been very private with his relationship status, but he has been linked to numerous celebrities in the past.

In 2019, the rapper was reportedly going out with Kylie Jenner after she separated from Travis Scott. According to sources, the two had "mutual feelings" at the time. (via Capital Xtra)

Drake was also linked to Jamaican-Irish model Malaika Terry, British singer Raye, and many more.

The most popular among his rumored ex-girlfriends are Bella Hadid, who reportedly dated the rapper for four months, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna.

