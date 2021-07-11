"The Real Housewives of Potomac" came back for Season 6 with Gizelle Bryant spilling the "Eddie Rumors" drama with Wendy Osefo for its trailer.

Amid the release of the new teaser ahead of season 6, some fans were concerned if the show would not provide enough drama as a few cast members left the show.

However, Gizelle Bryant seemingly found a new target in Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie, which seemed like many women were struggling in their respective relationships.

Ahead of the new season premiere of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," Gizelle opened up in the trailer about her issues with Wendy and where she first heard the "Eddie rumors."

"The Real Housewives Of Potomac" Trailer With Gizelle Bryant

This article reported that Gizelle Bryant revealed the drama surrounding the cheating rumors involving Eddie Osefo.

In the teaser, Gizelle was heard asking, "So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?" which Wendy did not appreciate.



This rumor started when AllAboutTea posted a report regarding Eddie, who cheated on Wendy with a woman at his law firm.

"There were Eddie rumors on social media, and typically if things are out there, we talk about it," Gizelle told E! News on July 6.

"In Potomac, we talk about it. We don't hide anything."

When Gizelle was interviewed about bringing up the issue from the trailer, Gizelle said she believed the proffesor would realize she was wrong at that moment once she watches the show back.

Bryant Vs. Osefo Continues For Season 6

"I would be curious to see how the season plays out and how Wendy feels about the season as she views it," the star claimed as she wanted Wendy to be a viewer for the new season.

Gizelle went on to claim she's "fine" with Wendy these days, but she was not so sure if Wendy is "fine" with her.

Nevertheless, it seemed like the drama between the two will not be as heavy as it was from the past season. "This is like Potomac back to basics," she explained.

"This is the season where you guys remember why you fell in love with us because we're shady, we're funny, we're boss businesswomen, but we know how to bring the drama."

Setting aside the Wendy drama, Gizelle promised that season six would be "lighthearted" compared to last season due to a physical altercation between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels, which left the show.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" came back with a supersized episode every Sunday, starting July 11, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

