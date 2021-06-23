‘RHOBH’ Erika Girardi Finally Reveals 'Long-Time Struggles' Resulting To Sudden Divorce Filing From Husband Tom

Erika Girardi opened up on the recent episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" why she chose to divorce her husband, Tom.

According to this article, Wednesday's episode of "RHOBH" began with the cast greeting Erika Jayne at a Parisian-themed party.

Just as the group sat down, Erika decided to address her sudden divorce filing.

"My life drastically changed this week... I let go of everything. I literally made a decision that I had to," the 49-year-old shared with the rest of the ladies.

Erika then explained what caused her to ultimately consider everything done, describing that he pushed her "further and further out."

"The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two."

As she continues, she said, "I just kept walking around that house and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really s----- path, I had to make a choice to do what was right for me."

Erika Jayne Exclaims She "Suffered For A Long Time" Being With Tom Girardi

Erika explained that she did not plan on letting others know about her marriage "on purpose" as it would have put them "in a bad position."

She revealed in a confessional that she "struggled for a long time" knowing that she needed to end her decades-long marriage.

"I cried every day," she admitted. "This was the end of a massive part of my life, stepping into basically a void."

The "Painkillr" singer also confessed that she thought about trying out a temporary split from Tom Girardi ahead of her divorce filing in 2020.

"You know, I almost floated the idea of trial separation but I knew it wouldn't work," she confessed to Lisa Rinna over drinks.

Erika Jayne On Her Last Sight With Ex-Husband Tom Girardi

According to Page Six, Jayne admitted that she did not leave Girardi a note when she decided to leave him.

She simply dropped him off for work one day and never returned to their home as she went to her new place.

She tearfully added in a confessional, "That was the last I've seen of him."

Jayne filed for divorce from the now-disgraced lawyer after two decades of marriage, admitting on the show that she thought her timing would bury the news.

Instead, the ex-couple was accused of embezzling money meant for Lion Air Flight 610 victims through their divorce a month later.

Not only that but Girardi was also accused of stealing money from clients in their recent documentary, "The Housewife and the Hustler."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

