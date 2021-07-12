Charlie Robinson, popularly known for his role as Mac Robinson on the NBC sitcom show "Night Court," has passed away at 75 following a tragic health condition.

According to his representatives, who confirmed to The Wrap, the actor died from a "cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failure due to septic shock.

Robinson also has metastatic adenocarcinoma, which is a type of glandular cancer. He died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

Before his acting stints, Robinson used to be a singer; he became a member of a teen boy band called "Archie Bell and the Drells" and "Southern Clouds of Joy."

Per IMDb, Robinson's acting career started when he attended the famous acting school, Studio 7, operated by Chris Watson at the Houston Music Theatre in Texas.

The school later moved to a different location in Southwest Houston, but he still stayed with Watson at the time.

Robinson later dominated Hollywood, where he's known for numerous films and TV shows.

The actor's most notable appearance is his role as a court clerk and a Vietnam war veteran on the 1984 comedy show "Night Court," where he stayed for seven seasons straight. Besides acting, he also directed three episodes of the show.

NBC first produced another sitcom show titled "Buffalo Bill," where the actor also starred, but it was canceled after one season.

His acting career span over five decades; his other TV and film credits include "Sugar Hill" as Bernie Simmons, "Emergency!" as Alan Benedict, "The Trial of Lee Harvey Oswald" as Melvin Johnson, "St. Elsewhere" as Bill Austin, and many more.

Before his death, he spent his last decade acting and working at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival; he co-starred in the American comedy-drama musical film "Jackson" directed by J.F. Lawton.

He followed his singing passion once again when he returned to theatre in 2015 to play the role of Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman." His last acting stint was in the sitcom show "Mom," where he played the role of Mr. Munson.

Charlie Robinson is survived by his wife, actress Dolorita Noonan-Robinson, his sons; Luca, Byron, Christian, and Charlie; grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

