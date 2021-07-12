"The Talk" may have finally found a permanent replacement for Sharon Osbourne - and the new addition could make history as the first full time male co-host.

Jerry O'Connell is reportedly set to take the Brit's spot on the controversial talk show.

The Wrap reported that the 47-year-old is finalizing the details of his deal that would make him become a permanent fixture on the show.

In March, Sharon left "The Talk" after a tense spat with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

More accusations about the red-headed host also surfaced, where she reportedly made racist comments about her co-hosts.

Meanwhile, Jerry is no stranger to the show, as he regularly stops by as a guest host when one or another co-host is absent on the show.

A source told The Wrap that he has been in talks with the network "on and off since May."

If the news is true, he will be joining Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth at the table, while Carrie Ann Inaba will continue her leave of absence from "The Talk."

CBS is hopeful that the addition of Jerry O'Connell on the show will help increase its ratings, which unfortunately dropped after Sharon's departure and ratings continue to go downward.

But despite the bad ratings, CBS recently renewed the talk show for another season, which will be the first ever season without any of its original co-hosts sitting at the table.

The original "The Talk" hosts featured Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Aisha Tyler and Marie Osmond.

'The Talk' Makes Headlines Not Because of Another On-Air Spat

During the June 14 episode, viewers noticed a cockroach crawling on the wall just behind Sheryl Underwood.

The insect's debut on "The Talk" managed to pass with no media attention and several screen grabs of the moment was immediately posted on social media platforms.

But is the set infested with roaches?

The Hollywood Reporter talked to Doug Yanega, a senior museum scientist at the Entomology Research Museum, said that one cockroach on the set is not an indication of an infestation.

The roach on "The Talk" is reportedly an adult roach and they fly and are attracted to lights.

"They will find their way into many places very easily," he added.

However, the expert explained, "Seeing an adult American roach is vastly less of a concern than it would be if the roach was a nymph or a wingless species."

