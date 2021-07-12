Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama Kimberly Alexander recently revealed she is pregnant but with another NBA star's child once again.

She posted the news on her Instagram Story, saying she found out about her pregnancy after taking a COVID-19 test.

"So I went to do a Covid test and guess what, a top NBA player got some heat coming," along with an emoji of a pregnant woman holding her belly.

"Can you guess who?"

The Instagram model then showed a positive pregnancy test that was done on June 2 and revealed how she has been feeling sick.

"The tea will always stay hot," referencing to even more drama yet to unfold.

But in the end, Kimberly hopes this time, it's going to be a girl.

Per her baby daddy, she revealed, "He said if I keep it on my own. He don't wanna look stupid in the media. Hell we both dumb ASF."

News of Kimberly Alexander pregnant again comes at a very interesting time, as she is being sued by Tristan Thompson for defamation.

The Boston Celtics star accused her of spreading misinformation about him being the dad of her 6-year-old son.

In the lawsuit, Tristan said he already took a DNA test that proved he wasn't the father of her child.

But Kimberly believed that the first test result was doctored by the Kardashians after they paid for the facility to make some changes. She then demanded a second test should be done. However, the basketball star has refused to provide another DNA sample.

Because of the model's accusations, Tristan Thompson believes he lost millions in endorsement deals.

Despite being served with legal papers, the mom-of-one refused to respond to the case in court and has came up with every excuse not to face the judge.

Tristan was later awarded $50,000 as default judgement, however, the final determination for the case is yet to be made.

All of this drama comes as Tristan Thompson is reportedly trying to win back his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, after she broke up with him for another cheating scandal.

He even threatened Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, for leaving a seductive comment on one of her steamy pictures.

And how does Khloe Kardashian feel about her exes' public beef?

An insider revealed to E! News that the Good American founder believes that the entire ordeal was "childish."

"She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh."

