Bill Gates almost lost control over his emotions as he talked about his divorce from Melinda Gates.

While things are still fresh, Bill reportedly felt emotional during the special conference as he opened up about his current relationship with Melinda.

Per the New York Post, Bill sat down for an "off the record" question-and-answer session during the Allen & Co. conference. The event was held in Sun Valley, Idaho earlier this month.

According to one of the attendees, the billionaire philanthropist admitted to messing things up.

"He basically referred to the fact that it [the divorce] was his fault," the insider added. "The source added: "He did seem a bit emotional about it. He might have been on the verge of tears."

Why Did the Power Couple File For Divorce?

The cause behind their divorce remained unknown during the first few weeks since the announcement. Bill also refused to admit during the Q&A with CNBC host Becky Quick that an affair was involved.

However, early reports revealed that the 65-year-old business mogul had an alleged extramarital affair. He also raised more concerns due to his potential relationship with the convicted and late pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Still, Melinda noted in the divorce filings that the reason behind their split was because their marriage turned into something "irretrievably broken."

But after announcing the divorce, it has been revealed that the former CEO of Microsoft had an "inappropriate sexual relationship" with female staff in 2000. He resigned as the CEO at that time while the company board conducted an investigation into the relationship.

The affair took the limelight again after the Microsoft employee sent a letter to the board in 2019. The female staff also asked them to have Bill's wife read the communication.

Bill left the Microsoft board while a probe was ongoing - again. Per his spokeswoman, he truly had an affair 20 years ago. But they clarified that it was not the real reason why he left Microsoft's board.

Multiple news outlets outed Bill's affairs. Per Daily Beast, he met Epstein numerous times between 2011 and 2014. He reportedly asked two female Microsoft employees on dates, as well.

Following his resignation, Bill Gates will continue to work as a technical adviser to Microsoft's current chief Satya Nadella.

