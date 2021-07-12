Jay Cutler reflected on the aftereffects of being an NFL player, saying that he currently suffers from memory problems even after his retirement.

Four years since Cutler left the field, he revealed that the effects of the hits he received currently make him suffer.

In a new interview with GQ, Cutler revealed that he seemingly suffered from massive concussions before exiting from professional football. Before he bid his goodbye in 2017, he played for Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins.

Concussions have been one of the most heartbreaking parts of playing football. The Centers for Disease Control notes that these traumatic injuries can eventually lead to memory loss.

What's worse is that repeated head injuries can result in chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Unfortunately for the 38-year-old quarterback, he reportedly noticed the signs of the dreaded disease already.

"I would say definitely my memory isn't the same as it was 5 years ago. The number of concussions I've had is probably in the double digits," he said. It's gonna catch up to me at some point. I'm just trying to delay it as much as possible."

Despite this threatening effect, Cutler said he would like to be part of the NFL again if fate permits.

Having CTE is a widespread concern of football players. In fact, the Boston University found out that among the brains of 111 deceased NFL players, 110 of them suffered from the disease.

How Cutler Manages His Memory Problems

In the same interview, Jay Cutler revealed how he currently takes care of his brain's health.

Per the athlete, he observes a proper diet and takes vitamins at all times. Despite that, he said that he does not want to reach a hundred years old.

"I think I've damaged enough things and brain parts and heart and everything in my life," he told the outlet, "if I make it to 80, or anything after that, I'll be happy."

His comments came after he received "sudden love" from his fans. In an interview on Barstool Sports' "Red Line Radio" podcast, he said that the support was "bizarre" as he usually received mockery due to his inconsistent play.

Cutler was the 11th-overall pick during the 2006 NFL Draft. He put an end to his NFL career after his one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

