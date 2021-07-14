Sarah Ferguson still thinks Prince Andrew is a good person despite his ties to the controversial Jeffrey Epstein, known for his crimes of pedophilia and more.

The Duchess of York, 61 defended her royal ex-husband in a new interview. She has thrown in so many positive adjectives about the father of her child that people cannot help but wonder if she's actually overlooking his crimes.

Ferguson said he is a "kind man" and "fabulous" dad who has her full support, which means she can ignore his ties to the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together," Ferguson said in this new People cover story.

"I believe that he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to the girls," she explained.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Proves a Business Mogul Like Sisters, Tequila Brand Sold Out in Less than 4 Hours!

Ferguson and Andrew share now two completely adult daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

In her defense however, Ferguson is nothing but consistent. Back in 2019, at the thick of things, and when accusations against Andrew came into light, the duchess suggested too that she had her ex's back. When he was being repeatedly dragged into Epstein's sex scandal and constantly named in court documents, the duchess said the most important thing in life is still "familyhood."

"I think the most important thing in life is familyhood," she told the Sun of her ex, to whom she has remained close even if they went their separate ways in 1996.

On his part however, Prince Andrew has denied all the accusations thrown at him. He denied any wrongdoing and later admitted that he truly regretted being Epstein's friend.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson is not someone who who is unfamiliar with Epstein. She too has her own ties to the convicted sex offender.

She borrowed $24,000 from him, but in 2011, admitted in that it was a "gigantic error of judgment."

Epstein, the billionaire now known for his sexual crimes, died in a New York City jail cell while being held on his charges. Yet, the FBI said it would still be investigating people who have ties to Epstein, including Prince Andrew.

People also refuse to think of Prince Andrew as being merely Epstein's friend. Known as "Randy Andy," Andrew was accused of also exploiting sexually Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein's alleged underage "sex slaves."

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Proves a Business Mogul Like Sisters, Tequila Brand Sold Out in Less than 4 Hours!