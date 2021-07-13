Kendall Jenner just might be following the footsteps of her entrepreneur sisters. Not only is she a great mdel - a career she said she built from the ground up, but she is now a certified business mogul. Her tequila brand reportedly sold out.

The words "sold out" have already been used several times to describe the business engagements of the Kardashian sisters - from Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner. It's not always used in the same sentence as "Kendall Jenner" but only because she focuses more on her independent modelling career than anything else, compared to her sisters. However, she's proving she got it too.

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila has reportedly become a massive hit - selling out not just across the US but also getting orders from around 80 countries. That's huge for a new tequila brand.

The supermodel, 25, launched her tequila in May with a star-studded bash in Los Angeles. It was naturally attended by her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, but of course, there were also her friends from the entertainment industry, such as Hailey Baldwin, Kate Hudson and Katy Perry.

She showed that she also has the marketing magic like her sisters.

She promoted the the brand with a bash at the new Resorts World hotel-casino in Las Vegas in early July, and then did so as well as at new club Delilah at the Wynn Las Vegas. Prominent guests in these clubs included the Biebers, Justine Skye and Ryan Good.

ALSO READ: Vanessa Defends Kobe Bryant Estate: New Documents Show Mom Sofia Urbieta Filed Wrong Case?

All her efforts paid off.

"Kendall became an overnight tequila mogul," an insider told Page Six.

The insider added that the new brand "could barely meet the consumer demand." Stores that opted to carry it reported shortages in supply, in a short as 24 hours they placed it on their shelves.

Online is not that different. The brand also sold out online in less than four hours after it was launched. To say the brand was phenomenal is an understatement.

"Retailer and distributor chatter is this is the best spirits brand launch they've ever seen in this price range," the insider said.

The insider even said that 818 quickly beat the initial sales from other tequila brands from stars such as LeBron James and George Clooney.

That's a big deal, especially considering the fact that Clooney sold his Casamigos brand in 2017 for a staggering $1 billion. If that was that huge, Kendall's brand just might go bigger.

It is not all hype though. 818 Tequila is named after Jenner's hometown area code, and has a total of three varieties: Blanco, Añejo and Reposado.

It did not made waves because of who the woman is behind the brand though. It has won a series of anonymous tasting competitions, even the World Tequila Awards.

Kendall Jenner is yet to react to this said achievement.

ALSO READ: Ex Alex Rodriguez Preventing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck From Buying Home Together?