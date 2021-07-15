American rock band Foo Fighters had recently announced the postponement of their Los Angeles show.

The band was scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles Forum this Saturday. However, a staff member was tested positive for COVID-19.

An official statement was posted on their Twitter account with the caption, "Important information about the July 17th Forum show."

Important information about the July 17th Forum show. pic.twitter.com/9EwtDorRDx — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 15, 2021

According to sources, the concert was supposed to be the first full-capacity event at the venue since the pandemic began. The Los Angeles Forum holds 18,000 seats and requires all attendees to be fully vaccinated before entering. The "Times Like These" singers had a gig in Madison Square Garden and was the first in-person concert in New York.

Fans Express Their Disappointment on Twitter

The fans have responded to the show's cancellation pretty well with heartwarming messages, but some also feel sad. "Nooooooo. My birthday concert is postponed.... I'm so bummed..." one birthday girl commented under Foo Fighters' tweet.

Nooooooo.... my birthday concert is postponed...

I'm so bummed... — EdenT (@cubfanet) July 15, 2021



Most audiences have claimed that they are from out of town, "Booked hotel... got time off work... hopefully makeup date will work out."

Booked hotel... got time off work...hopefully make up date will work out. What's going on in L.A. Saturday night??? — Roady (@theejroad) July 15, 2021

This fan is still optimistic despite everything, "Flying in from Hawaii just to see this show! Guess it gives me a reason to come back again."

Flying in from Hawaii just to see this show! Guess it gives me a reason to come back again. pic.twitter.com/Tw8D6A7KEo — Jana Naruse (@jana_naruse) July 15, 2021

There are no updates yet on what date the July 17th concert will further be moved.

Foo Fighters' Everlong' Features Dave Grohl's EX Louise Post

Foo Fighters' "Everlong" had been the leader's special song, Dave Grohl's ex-girlfriend finally speaks up about it. The two had dated in the late 1900s, a time when Foo Fighters released their classic single "Everlong."

According to this article, Post revealed her participation in the song through the group's official Instagram account.



The caption said, "I sang these back-ups over the phone at 2 am after being woken up from a deep sleep in Chicago by DG who was tracking the vocals for "Everlong" in LA,"

The singer shared that Veruca Salt's "Shimmer Like a Girl' influenced Dave's song as the harmony for the chorus was composed and sang Post.

The infamous whispered part of the song was initially recorded by Louise singing the dream she had of them. "He later removed it and replaced with his own whispers, one which was a love letter to me," the guitarist continued,

Dave previously mentioned the experience of recording the song, "It just felt so off the cuff and unofficial that I considered it to be a demo."

