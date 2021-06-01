Coachella 2022 Is Confirmed: After COVID-19 Hiatus, Festival To Return

Coachella is officially back!

According to Vulture, the event promoter "Goldenvoice" has already released the schedule for a most-awaited music festival, which was cancelled for two consecutive years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dates can be found on Coachella's website, The first round of festivities will begin on April 15 to April 17, and Coachella Day 2 will be on the following weekend, from April 22 to April 24.

The advance ticket selling will be happening on June 4. Coachella's website offers registration for the advance sale at exactly 10 AM.

Where and When to Buy Coachella 2022 Tickets

The general ticket selling will be a day after the advance sale. Interested parties can subscribe to get notified on June 5. There is already a waitlist for first access to the regular ticket sale, which will be released at 1 AM.

The website also offers hotel and travel packages such as the "Weekend One Travel Packages" that include the festival passes, hotel reservations, and shuttle service for traveling to-and-from the concert ground. It offers accommodation for two passengers or a maximum of 4 people.

The other two packages are the "Weekend Two Travel Packages" and the "Shack Up on the Safari," the former offers the same inclusions as the "Weekend One" while the latter is a reservation for a "furnished tent or yurt."

Coachella will be held at the Empire Polo Club. The official address is 81800 51st Avenue, Indio, 92201, United States of America.

Coachella 2022: Stagecoach Musical Line Up for The Most Anticipated Summer Festival

According to the official website, the lineup for Coachella 2022 will be announced on a date closer to the actual event.

Although the artists who will perform are not yet confirmed, one can expect the same level or an even better range of performances.

Before Coachella 2020 was cancelled, the music festival already released the lineup that never was. Coachella-goers can base next year's selection to be similar.

Based on this article by Hapers' Bazar, the 2020 Coachella would have had Frank Ocean, Travis Scoot, and Rage Against the Machine as the headliners.

Other names that were dropped include Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, and Calvin Harris among others.

Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Childish Gambino, and Beyonce are also alumni performers of the music festival.

Coachella Opens Summer 2022, Other Music Events To Attend for Hot Girl Summer

The buzz around the music festival industry is loud as other events confirm their opening dates.

Some of the events that will start operating this year include Lollapalooza (July 29 to August 1). Bonnaroo (September 2- September 5), Pitchfork Music Festival (September 10 - September 12), and Gov Ball (September 24 - September 26)

Meanwhile, next year's calendar is also starting to fill up. Aside from Coachella, other festivals have also announced their dates. Primavera Sound will have a similar two-weekend event from June 2-June 4 and June 9-June 22. Glastonbury has yet to announce its scheduled dates but has confirmed to open for 2022 as well.

