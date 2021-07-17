Is Prince Harry set for another UK return because of Lilibet Diana?

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly told several people that he wants to have his second child christened at Windsor Castle, in line with royal tradition.

The second Sussex baby was born on June 4 in Santa Barbara, California, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing the news two days later.

A royal source revealed to Eden Confidential that the dad-of-two is in no rush to baptize Lili, claiming, "Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother."

"They are happy to wait until circumstances allow."

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter has been born, speculation has been rife over the couple would christen their daughter in the UK alongside members of the British royal family.

According to royal commentator Daniel Elser, if they did decide to christen their child at Windsor or even in the UK, it would significantly improve their relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the royal family.

And if this ever happens, this will also be the first trip the former "Suits" actress will be returning to the UK since March 2020.

Elser explained on News.com.au, "If the Sussexes were to decide they wanted the christening to happen back in the UK, perhaps even in September when it has been rumored that both Harry and Meghan will return to London, then it would be construed as an olive branch after years of intra-family squabbling and rancor."

Let me put some respect on Harry's name. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's parents are beautiful 😌



Look at them 🥰 pic.twitter.com/EX990vEUcZ — O (@oloriogun_) July 17, 2021

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton's Unconventional Authoritative Style in Handling Kids' Tantrums in Public Decoded

On the other hand, it's also possible that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could also opt-out from baptizing Lilibet Diana at all.

"If the Sussexes' decided to hold the ceremony in California, thus precluding the Queen who no longer travels internationally from attending, it would be seen as nothing less than a clear rejection of the Royal Family."

But if they did this, Elser believes this is one massive sign of disrespect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Elser wrote, "There is also a third option here: They decide to skip a baptism entirely. But again, this too would be read as deeply disrespectful to Her Majesty given she is, after all, the head of the Church of England."

READ MORE: Kate Middleton, Prince William to Hide Prince George After Enjoying Euro 2020 Final - Why?