Prince George seemed to have enjoyed himself at the VIP box of the Euro 2020 final last Sunday at Wembley Studio.

However, a royal expert believes he will be pushed out of the spotlight for the time being after receiving harsh social media criticism.

Robert Jobson said that the little prince was laughed at for wearing a suit and tie at the event when he could've worn something casual like an England kit.

He told Sunrise TV in Australia, "With George, he got quite a lot of social media attention."

Aside from the athletes and the game itself, what people mostly talked about during the weekend was Prince George.

"He has been very popular, but I think they are going to try and keep him out of the limelight a little bit."

Jobson further said, "They are very conscious of that. The pictures were great with his dad when he was celebrating for that all too brief moment."

Several harsh comments were made during the game: Prince George and his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, attended.

One person said, "Hope the little twerp cries into his tie."

Another person wrote, "And this royal turnout is supposed to make Scotland want to stay in the union? Absolutely not."

News of Prince George getting pushed from the limelight comes after royal expert Duncan Larcombe said that a friend of Prince William explained why they wore similar suits.

He said OK! Magazine that the young royal "idolizes" his father.

"That's why we saw him looking so smart in his suit - he wanted to dress like William."

Additionally, Marion Bartoli also revealed that the Duke of Cambridge initially wanted his son to wear a replica shirt. However, the Duchess was against it.

She told BBC Radio 5 just ahead of the final, "It was very much a discussion whether George will be allowed to wear the jersey tonight at Wembley or not."

"William was for it, Kate not so keen, so we'll see."

Other Sweet Moments With Prince George and His Parents

It seemed like it was the first time Prince George experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the Euro 2020 final after Italy defeated them.

When England went on to lose a penalty shoot-out, he looked extraordinarily disappointed, and his look summed up the country's mood as England fell at the final hurdle.

But several royal onlookers saw a sweet moment between the little prince and his mom, Kate Middleton.

When England scored a goal inside just two minutes, Prince George was caught on camera giving his mom and dad a massive hug in what would look like a rare display of affection.

