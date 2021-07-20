Aaron Rodgers made sure that his stay on "Jeopardy!" would be worthwhile and error-free.

As a man who grew up in sports, people never thought Rodgers would also do good in hosting "Jeopardy!" His stint surprised everyone that the game show's viewers want him to be the permanent host.

However, the road toward perfecting his work was not easy at all.

On Monday, Rodgers' fiancee Shailene Woodley disclosed the Green Bay Packers quarterback's preparation before hosting the game show episodes.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, Woodley revealed that Rodgers binge-watched old episodes of the long-time running show. She estimated that he spent hours observing the episodes while she was out to film a movie or series.

Rodgers also made notes and practiced his lines with her.

She recalled, as quoted by EW: "I would open the trash can and I would just see a bunch of empty to-go containers and milkshake cups that he had ordered on Uber Eats. And I was like, 'You've literally just Uber Eat-ed and watched 'Jeopardy' all day long today.'"

Despite the seemingly intense training, the "Big Little Lies" actress applauded her beau for dedicating himself to be worthy of the position.

Per Woodley, she was inspired by how steadfast Rodgers' commitment to learning is. She also commended him for putting such efforts into all parts of the game show.

Aaron Rodgers Wants to Be 'Jeopardy!' Permanent Guest Host

Before Rodgers' episodes aired in April, he sat for an interview with The Ringer where he expressed his desire to become the permanent host of Alex Trebek's show.

According to Rodgers, he grew up watching "Jeopardy!" and became a regular viewer when he was 7 or 8. He recalled how he always went to his grandmother and grandfather's home to watch the show after having dinner.

He added that his family has been a fan of trivia and game shows.

In the same interview, he revealed that he made sure that he perfectly prepared everything before the filming. Although the episodes are taped, he did not want to redo things.

When asked whether he would give up football to host "Jeopardy!," he freely said that "he wants the job."

"I respect the show and appreciate the history of it, and also there's my background of stepping in for a legend and their footsteps. I feel like all that combined makes me a pretty good candidate," he said.

As of now, "Jeopardy!" is yet to find the perfect celebrity to fill in Alex Trebek's shoes following his untimely death.

