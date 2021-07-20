Robert Downey Jr. reportedly left his fans worried about his sobriety after the actor faced heartbreak over the tragic passing of his father.

A tabloid claimed this week that RDJ might relapse again after Robert Downey Sr.'s death.

According to the National Enquirer, a source revealed that the actor experienced struggles as he watched his father succumbed due to the effects of Parkinson's. This reportedly made his "fragile sobriety" to be at risk even more.

With the recent loss, his friends reportedly feel worried he will relapse again.

"There are still a lot of mixed emotions there. His dad was a heavy substance abuser throughout Robert's childhood, and it led to his own addiction problems," the insider added.

The source even compared how long the "Iron Man" actor took to complete his sobriety.

The tabloid added that the death of his assistant and close friend Jimmy Rich added more tragedy to his life.

Is Robert Downey Jr. Going To Relapse?

After the alarming news emerged, GossipCop immediately investigated the claims and found out that no part of it has been proven true.

The website also called the report an offensive one that will not help RDJ who is still mourning and grieving over his father's death.

GossipCop also noted that the other celebrity relapses the tabloid reported was not true, as well, including stories about Portia de Rossi, Michael Douglas, and Tiger Woods.

In addition, RDJ no longer dealt with addiction ever since he met and married his "miracle."

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Cold-Shoulders Kanye West Through Shocking New Business Name: What's KKW Beauty New Trademark?

In 2003, he met the then-teenager Susan on the set of the thriller film "Gothika." She served as the full credit producer of the film. At that time, she saw the actor as someone "who is strange."

In her interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2009, she disclosed that there was no immediate attraction between her and RDJ at that time.

"Not even a little bit," she said. "The main thing I remember about meeting him was thinking how strange he was."

Meanwhile, RDJ reportedly felt the spark already soon after shooting "Gothika." After a short period, the two started dating until they got married.

Susan also gave him an ultimatum which helped him quit drugs for good. She also assisted him while RDJ followed a 12-step program and did yoga, meditation and therapy to fully overcome his addiction.

READ MORE: Richard Sherman Almost Died? Official Crash Report Details Near-Death Experience of NFL Star