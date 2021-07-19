Kim Kardashian will finally move forward with her beauty brand without including her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West.

After years of working hard to expand her beauty venture, Kim filed for another trademark for her potential new business.

On Monday, news outlets reported that Kim filed trademark documents to win the sole rights for SKKN. The document claimed that the new name might be used for the reality star's wide-range beauty products. Meanwhile, its marketing-related requirements have been reportedly secured months ago already.

According to Complex, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star initially submitted the filing in July. She listed Kimsaprincess Inc. listed as the applicant and owner of the upcoming business.

Apart from general healthcare and makeup, it listed that the name would be possibly used for a line of perfumes, tissues, cloths, and skincare regimes.

It remains unknown whether SKKN will be the new name of KKW Beauty. But for what it's worth, this development would likely happen as Kim announced KKW Beauty's shut down in August.

At that time, she and her team promised to come back with a "new brand."

Why Kim Kardashian Wants to Move From KKW Beauty

Earlier this month, the beauty mogul announced the first major change she will apply to KKW beauty.

"On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the http://KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," she said.

She also expressed her excitement over her plans to develop and expand her company to finally reach her initial visions.

Kim assured that she and her team will work hard to improve customer experience, as well. She concluded her post with a "Thank You" message to her followers before assuring them that they will not be absent for too long.

Still, she keeps on using Kanye's last name in all her social media accounts. While their divorce is yet to be finalized, the "Jesus is King" rapper began his blooming relationship with Irina Shayk.

Recently, the duo had been bombarded with rumors that they already cooled off. However, the 35-year-old beauty reportedly felt upset over the "lies" that surfaced.

