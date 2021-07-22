Selena Gomez could not resist and joined a TikTok trend that got her fans talking on Tuesday, July 20. But the fans are not reacting merely to the hilarious video, but at what she actually hinted on its content.

In the video - which has already garnered a whopping 14.1M views and counting - the 28-year-old hinted about missing 'red flags' when it came to her previous relationships. This got her fans adding two and two together to surmise that she was referring to her on-off romance with Justin Bieber, 27, which has lasted for seven years. Bieber is now married to Hailey Baldwin.

In the brief clip, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer mouths the words: 'So, you're telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can't read the red flags? Sis...," (view Daily Mail UK)

The words are not even entirely hers, but the fact that she would choose to stay them is a testament to how she actually agreed with it, or have related to it. Most fans guessed its the second.,

Comments ranged from jokes to appreciation. Some even tried to hate on her.

"SIS you are the queen of ignoring red flags," one commenter said, referring to her her other very public relationship with The Weeknd at one time.

Given how quickly The Weeknd went back to ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid when things ended, some fans believed Selena Gomez was simply too lovestruck at one point to see red flags.

It was just last June that Gomez opened up about her past relationships.

"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships," the singer-actress told Vogue Australia.

It's not only because these relationships ended though, but how she was treated while the relationship is still ongoing.

"I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal," she explained. Included among the men she was linked or have known to date are Nick Jonas, DJ Zedd, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

It's not clear whether she's now seeing someone new.

According to Daily Mail, she made a rare appearance out on a boat with a few of her closest friends during the Fourth of July and in tow was her rumored boyfriend, Italian-Canadian producer Andrea Iervolino. It's not the first time the two were linked to each other.

They met on the set of her 2016 film "In Dubious Battle," and then spent some time together in Italy in 2019, according to Hollywood Life. However at the time, an insider was quick to debunk the romance rumors.

"Selena and Andrea are nothing more than good friends and there's no romance brewing between them whatsoever. They have worked together in the past and really bonded over the time they've spent while filming," the source said.

