Actress Christina Ricci is officially a single woman. Her divorce was finally signed off by a judge, even though it is said that her nasty court battle is still ongoing. It can be remembered that Ricci has claimed she was a battered wife when she sought for this divorce.

Based on the documents that Radar Online obtained, Christina and her estranged husband James Heerdegen sought to have the court legally end their marriage because they can no longer stand each other. The mutual hate is so strong that even though they claimed to be working on resolving other issues in their divorce, to try and stay married a day longer is just impossible.

The two had been married since 2013 and filed for a divorce in 2020.

The judge signed off on the request.

However, at present, Ricci and her ex say still had to figure out how the child custody and visitation processes, child support, spousal support, and property division will go.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Cause Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun's Divorce?

Back in July 2020, when Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen after 7 years of marriage, she claimed the main reason to be "irreconcilable differences" in her petition and had wanted to be granted the sole legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old kid, Freddie.

The breakup was not smooth. While no divorce is ever sweet and peaceful, their is particularly nasty. After filing for divorce, Ricci even had to obtain a restraining order against her ex. Based on the filed documents, the actress made the claim that her husband had been a terror, more so during the lockdown. While the pandemic rages on the outside, inside the home of Ricci is allegedly a particular hellhole for married women.

She accused Heerdegen of beating her multiple times while locked down. At the time, Ricci said she feared for her life and wanted the court's protection. She described incidents where her ex even reportedly spat on her and made pig noises right at her as an insult to her being.

It was not easy to run or be mobile during the pandemic, so the actress claimed she felt trapped.

Ricci said things got worse after she told him she wanted a divorce and her lawyer put out the fact that Ricci felt as if she was stuck "in a house with a violent abuser."

Even before the pandemic, Ricci already felt very unsafe with her husband. She cited a 2019 incident when she felt that her husband could even kill her.

Ricci said that while in a car ride, her husband "said something that made me think that [he] could kill me. He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' Shotgun Las Vegas Wedding 'More Heartbreaking' Than It Seems, Retired Lawyer Reveals