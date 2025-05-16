This week, human remains were found just blocks away from Taylor Swift's $17 million, oceanfront home in Watch Hill, a neighborhood in Westerly, Rhode Island, prompting concerns in the community and speculation online about a possible serial killer lurking nearby.

What police say may be a human leg bone was discovered Wednesday morning at around 9:30 AM near Everett Avenue. The space is less than half a mile from Swift's 11,000-square-foot vacation home, where she's well-documented for throwing Fourth of July shindigs.

The Rhode Island Medical Examiner's Office just confirmed that the remains are now in their possession and are being examined in the hopes of identifying their origin and condition of the bone.

Residents Rule out Foul Play

Though officials have said they do not suspect foul play at this time, the way they discovered the body has left residents like Taylor Day, who drove by as the police were coming in, on edge.

"It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly," Day told NBC 10 News. "I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill."

Though the discovery has not been tied to an ongoing criminal investigation, Day said it has altered her routine.

"I would definitely disagree with [no foul play being suspected]," she said. "I think finding a leg is very suspicious."

"My mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around," Day added. "I'm more aware of my surroundings. I don't go to places that are kind of dim or where I could be alone. Just trying to stay out in public and be vigilant."

The find has set off talk once more, online at least, of a possible serial killer because it is said to be the 13th human body part found in the area in recent years. There have been no confirmed official links between these discoveries.

Read more: The Real Reason Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Skipped the 2025 Met Gala Revealed

Swift's Summer Retreat Attracts New Attention

Swift, who is based in New York City, often escapes to the Rhode Island estate between projects. The property sits on 700 feet of private beach front, a long stretch of white sand separated from her high-profile life by a large patio and pool.

The pop star frequently invites close friends and fellow celebrities to the home, like she did for Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper, which has been a refuge for A-listers for a low-key escape.

This year, it was unknown whether Swift would follow the same tradition while the investigation was being conducted.

Officials said that local police, with the assistance of the state medical examiner's office, are investigating the case.