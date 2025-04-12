Barack and Michelle Obama have reportedly been living separate lives for months, quietly working through the details of what sources describe as a private split.

The former president and first lady have reportedly already divided their assets — a reported $70 million fortune — and are expected to go public with their separation later this year.

The news follows claims that tensions had developed in their marriage post-2024 election cycle. When Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July, sources say the relationship between the Obamas — who had previously portrayed a united front — became "venomous." According to reports, Barack, 63, hoped that Michelle, 61, would pick up the Democratic banner but was left frustrated when she did not.

The Obamas' legal teams have reportedly settled for an reached a settlement. The outlet said Michelle is to retain ownership of their production company, Higher Ground Productions, along with the couple's Martha's Vineyard estate and their Chicago house. Barack reportedly will keep their Washington, DC, mansion.

"She'll keep Higher Ground Productions, the home in Chicago and the Martha's Vineyard estate," one source told RadarOnline. "He'll get the D.C. mansion and they'll split the stock portfolio, which is worth about $22.5 million now. He'll also get a slice of the Hollywood profits, but she maintains total control over the company."

Barack has apparently been spending more time in the nation's capital, working behind the scenes to bolster support for Democratic leadership. For her part, Michelle has still been in the public eye, working on Netflix productions through their company Higher Ground.

Political Fallout and Personal Distance

The rift became worse, according to insiders, after Barack supported Kamala Harris over Joe Biden during the 2020 election, something Michelle allegedly refused.

"He raged at her that she was handing Trump and the Republicans the election," one insider said, adding, "She's simply had it with politics. Nothing would have made her run."

Due to reports of Barack appearing alone in public on several occasions, among other places at official events like the inauguration of Donald Trump and the funeral of Jimmy Carter — without Michelle in sight — speculation on the status of the couple went rampant. He has even reportedly been seen without his wedding ring.

"They've been living separate lives for a while now," the source said. "Now, they've decided to stop putting up the facade of a happy family."

Despite the rumors, Barack has continued to share affectionate posts online, including a tribute for Michelle's birthday in January. Insiders suggest this was part of a strategy to keep up appearances while preparing for the eventual public announcement.

"The hard part is all but done," a source claimed. "To be honest, it came quite easily compared to how some divorces play out with the spouses fighting over every nickel. I think Barack and Michelle are so sick and tired of smiling for the cameras, they just want it to be over so they can quit play-acting and move on with their lives."

It's worth noting that Barack and Michelle Obama have not confirmed any of the claims, so all the details are considered alleged.