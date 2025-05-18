At the Cannes Film Festival, "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay stunned audiences with the premiere of her documentary "My Mom Jayne," where she revealed for the first time that bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay, long believed to be her father, was not her biological dad.

Hargitay was just three years old when her mother, 1950s bombshell Jayne Mansfield, died in a tragic car accident, according to Vanity Fair. Raised by Mansfield's ex-husband Mickey Hargitay, Mariska grew up idolizing him while privately grappling with questions about her identity.

Despite Mickey's devotion, she later learned he might not be her biological father—a truth she kept buried for years out of loyalty.

In her directorial debut "My Mom Jayne," Hargitay shares the truth that she discovered in her 20s: Her biological father is actually Las Vegas entertainer Nelson Sardelli, with whom Mansfield had a brief but public relationship in the early 1960s.

The film documents her emotional journey of confronting this long-held family secret and eventually forming a relationship with Sardelli and his daughters.

The revelation adds emotional depth to Hargitay's already deeply personal film and has resonated with audiences and critics alike. Her documentary not only honors her late mother but also serves as a tribute to Mickey Hargitay, who raised her and whom she still calls her true father. The documentary will air June 27 on HBO and HBO Max.

Hargitay says making the film allowed her to process childhood trauma, dismantle shame, and embrace her full identity. It also helped heal family divisions and bring long-guarded truths into the light.