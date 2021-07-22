Tyra Banks' outfit of choice in her interview with Megan Thee Stallion is not cutting it with her fans. Some mocked her for being too extra, and looking like she's about to be baptized.

Tyra Banks has gone viral once more as her fans. and non-fans alike roasted her online for her extravagant behavior on this particular interview. It was not that surprising given Banks' past behaviors and outfits, but fans still could not control themselves from reacting after seeing the supermodel, producer, and host wore an elaborate evening gown with shoulder pads -- into a hot tub.

She was meant to be interviewing Stallion for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but fans could not fathom why Banks did not wear a swimsuit to the bathtub like her interviewee instead.

Viewers were quick to tweet about the dress situation and even teased the former America's Next Top Model host. "'why is tyra dressed like she's about to be baptized?," one hilariously wondered.

Some strive to "rescue" the host by claiming she's merely copying what Mariah Carey did one time this year, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

It can be remembered in now viral videos, how Mariah Carey in January of last year wearing a glittering ball gown with shoulder pads into a swimming pool. She was enjoying herself at a $30 million vacation estate in the Dominican Republic at the time.

ALSO READ: Christina Ricci Divorced Finally From 'Monster' Husband-- After Alleging Nasty Domestic Abuse During Lockdown

"Tyra Banks is channeling her inner Mariah dahling, wearing this bodysuit WITH sleeves, in a HOT tub," exclaimed one avid fan

But then it must be noted that Carey was vacationing while Banks was working and interviewing someone.

Others did not find any reason why they should defend Banks over her outfit. It's her body so it must be her rules, some commenters hinted. "I am loving Tyra right now, cause a BOSS does what she wants,' wrote one Twitter user.

Some believe her outfit and behavior do not even need defending because Banks can do whatever she wants with her own body.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9hg7gl4hgWs" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"I am loving Tyra right now, cause a BOSS does what she wants,' wrote one Twitter user.

Maybe Banks just know how sacred this interview is, not just for Megan Thee Stallion, but for her too.

With this interview, Megan has just become the first rapper to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Tyra Banks probably remembered too that she was the first ever black woman to cover for this magazine.

'What does that feel like, to be first?' Tyra queried.

Stallion replied, "I've always wanted to do this and now I have the opportunity to do it and I am the first person to do it. So now I feel like I am opening the door for other girls that look like me to come behind me and do it as well."

She added, "I had to kick the door down, somebody had to kick the door down for me, but we in here. So now this is come on - come one, come all, you know?"

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Cause Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun's Divorce?