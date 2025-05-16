Longtime Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and social media personality Brittany Furlan have separated, and sources say his drinking may be the reason why.

According to insiders who spoke with TMZ, Lee and Furlan have not been living together for the past two weeks.

People close to the couple claim that Furlan, 38, has grown increasingly concerned over Lee's alcohol use. They say she and others have asked him to stop drinking, but the 62-year-old musician has not agreed to get help.

Although the couple is still in contact, this break in their relationship has raised questions about whether a divorce could be next. For now, no one has filed any legal papers, and it's unclear if either plans to.

Signs of trouble have been showing. Lee recently unfollowed Furlan on Instagram. Then, on Thursday, he posted a video from his studio, announcing a new song titled "Stupid Girl." While he didn't mention Furlan in the post, the timing has raised eyebrows among fans and media.

Brittany Furlan Silent as Separation from Tommy Lee Makes Headlines

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan met in 2017. They got engaged the next year and tied the knot in 2019. The couple does not have children together.

Furlan has not commented on the separation. Lee's representatives also have not responded to requests for a statement.

Though not related to their current issues, the couple made headlines last fall after a close call with a coyote in the backyard of their Woodland Hills, California home.

According to DailyMail, Furlan shared home security footage showing the wild animal trying to take their small dog, Neena. She rushed in and managed to save the pet.

"I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth," she explained in a post at the time. "If she was smaller, she would've been gone."

Furlan told her followers the dog wasn't hurt and warned others in the area to be careful. "Please be safe," she wrote. "Hug your babies extra tight."

Now, months after that frightening moment, Furlan faces a very different kind of worry — the future of her marriage. As fans wait to see what happens next, the couple's story continues to unfold both online and off.