Emilia Clarke just started her journey with Marvel Studios, but the actress already feels scared of its strict security.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 is ready to release more movies and series soon. One of its upcoming flicks on Disney+, "Secret Invasion," stars the award-winning "Game of Thrones" actress.

The series will be based on the Marvel comic book of the same name. While Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn's roles have already been determined, Clarke's character remains unknown to the public.

The 34-year-old English actress would not dare to spill any details, though, as she herself already saw how stringent Marvel's security is.

Clarke Fears Marvel Security

In her recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress tried hard not to spill any information about her part in the MCU series.

She explained that she fears Marvel's security team before adding that she is seemingly being followed since joining the franchise.

"I'm already scared. The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team and I am convinced that there is a man outside my house. There's been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he's undercover," she joked.

Fallon said that Clarke should undergo intense training on how to keep secrets because "Game of Thrones" perfectly prevented leaks and spoilers.

Despite that advice, the actress told the host that Marvel's security is way higher than the one being observed in "Game of Thrones."

Although Clarke nor Marvel Studios has not released any details yet, fans began to theorize about her potential role.

Some claimed that she could play the superhero character Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman. She could also score the role of S.W.O.R.D. director Abigail Brand to continue what "WandaVision," told about the agency.

Another buzz suggested that she would play Veranke, Queen of the Skrulls.

Currently, only a few details are available in public, including Jackson and Mendelsohn's returns as Nick Fury and Skrull Talos respectively.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia Colman will join the actress in the series. She famously starred as Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown" and Queen Anne on "The Favorite."

As for the "Secret Invasion" release date, it might arrive between 2022 or 2023.

