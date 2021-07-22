Rappers Fredo Bang and his fellow "Top Boy Gorilla" member, Lit Yoshi, have been arrested by federal agents in Miami, Florida.

According to Miami Herald, Fredo Bang, whose real name is Fredrick Dewon Thomas Givens II, was arrested after violating his parole out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The 25-year-old rapper was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday.

Givens was first arrested in 2016 after shooting a man in his home state due to a heated argument.

Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, was also arrested on a different occasion. He's currently awaiting trial in Baton Rouge following a violent gang war.

Per WAFB 9, Edwards was involved in a 2020 incident where he shot a car, one of the three passengers was struck.

Both rappers live in Miami.

Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi Involved In Violent Gang Wars?

As reported by the outlet, the rappers are members of the group called "Top Boy Gorilla" or TBG. The said rap group is notorious for having a beef with Louisiana-based rapper named YoungBoy.

YoungBoy belongs to TBG's rival group called "Never Broke Again."

Edwards and Givens were reportedly involved in a gun battle; YoungBoy's girlfriend was shot while three onlookers were grazed, including a 5-year-old child.

A bystander named Mohamad Jradi was dead on the scene after being killed by a stray bullet.

Lit Yoshi In Big Trouble

Mieyoshi Edwards reportedly had a violation after being released from jail when he appeared in a music video about his house arrest.

Per Louisiana court, Edwards is not allowed to appear and release any music with his image.

Edwards is now scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Not Fredo Bang's First Offense

According to the outlet, Givens was involved in several feuds in his home state over the past years.

He was arrested in 2016 for attempted murder. He is currently on parole. His residence was later raided by authorities, where they found guns, a stolen car, and more.

Givens is expected to perform in the Rolling Loud rap show, and his legal counsel is hoping that he will be released before hitting the stage.

Who Is Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi?

Fredo Bang is a rapper best known for his hip hop songs "Oouuh" and "Top" in collaboration with Lil Durk.

He released his debut album titled "Most Hated" last year. He's currently signed under Def Jam Recordings.

On the other hand, Lit Yoshi is known for his single titled "Blasting," where it got over a million views on YouTube.

