Hulu's "Hellraiser" production team reached out to "RuPaul's Drag Race" star, Gottmik to audition for the role of Pinhead.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the season 13 contestant revealed that she was asked to film an audition video for the role, but she never got it as she was not "menacing enough."

"When they saw my Hellraiser look, they gave me the audition for Pinhead. I did go on tape! But I wasn't menacing enough!" The LA-based drag queen said. (via Screen Rant)

Although it was a fun experience for her, she revealed that she never got the role, but she understood the production's decision to give the part to a more deserving actor.

"I wanted to be Pinhead more than anything in my soul, but, also, I'm like, I get that! I mean, at least let me walk on the carpet in that look! I'll make a new one! I just want to be there. I'll just be in the background next to Pinhead!" Gottmik added.

How Did Gottmik Get The Call?

During the "drag race's" season 13 finale, Gottmik, whose real name is Kade Gottleib, turned heads when she walked the black and white ball wearing her rendition of Pinhead.

The look quickly went viral and was shared countless times all around social media.

Hellraiser Reboot

The film's franchise began in the late 80s, based on the 1986 film "The Hellbound Heart" directed by Clive Barker.

It got massive success, and numerous sequels followed over the years. More recently, Hulu picked up to reboot the "Hellraiser" film.

David Bruckner will direct the movie, and written by Clive Barker, Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, and David S. Goyer.

Who Is Gottmik?

Gottmik is a contestant from season 13 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Although she didn't win the season, she was beloved by fans from all across the globe, and she made it to the finale.

The drag queen made history when she entered the work room for being the first-ever transgender man to compete on the show.

Gottmik won two maxi challenges on the show, which was pretty high considering the number of queens. She's known for her white clown makeup and ultra-dark lip and eyeliner.

