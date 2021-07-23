Thomas Markle would like to do everything to protect his grandchildren, Archie Harrison, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed another family member this year. However, both children reportedly have not seen their grandfather yet.

In a new exclusive interview with a Mexico-based photographer (obtained by Fox News), Thomas warned that he is willing to go to the court in pursuit of meeting his grandchildren.

Per Thomas, people should not make both Archie and Lili suffer because of their parents' "bad behavior.

"Archie and Lili are small children. They're not politics. They're not pawns. They're not part of the game. And they're also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal," he added.

The former lighting director expressed his eagerness to see the two children, who he never met due to his ongoing beef with the Duchess of Sussex.

Thomas Markle Has Something To Say

Aside from threatening to file a document to see the kids, he also shed some light on the recent controversial involvement of the royals, including Prince Harry's memoir.

The 77-year-old said that the royal prince does not have more things to tell, especially since he already appeared in several interviews.

In the past months, the Duke of Sussex slammed the royal family and its members by conducting a tell-all interview. Prince Harry also released more damaging details on the Apple TV+ series, "The Me You Can't See."

Negative things aside, Thomas reflected on positive things, as well, and even invited Queen Elizabeth II to his home where they could see the Pacific Ocean.

The patriarch took his time to reminisce how close he and Meghan were before things between them heated up.

In the same interview, the Emmy Awards recipient went back to the day Meghan first realized she wanted to be famous.

"I believe this is the day around the time she was 12 when I was nominated once again for a nation Emmy Award and I asked Meghan to be my date," he said.

The duchess' estranged father added that when Meghan finally stood on the red carpet and saw the cameras' flashes, she reportedly told him that she wanted to be famous like him.

Unfortunately, that moment may never happen again as their relationship became strained before Meghan's royal wedding.

