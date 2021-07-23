Raymond Cavaleri, a former child actor who later became a talent agent, died at the age of 74.

According to Deadline, Cavaleri died on July 19 in West Hills, California. His passing was announced by his son, Damian, to the outlet.

Damian Cavaleri noted that his father died peacefully surrounded by family members. The actor's cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Cavaleri was born in Syracuse, New York, but he spent his early days in California as he and his parents moved there when he was only six months old.

Per IMDb, his acting career began when he was cast as a child actor on various 1960s TV shows such as "Thriller" for his role as Billy, "Dennis the Menace" as Ted McNulty, "Combat!" as Michel, and "Going My Way" as Julius.

In the 1970s, he received a handful of minor roles like in the drama "Bracken's World" and the film "Lepke."

Cavaleri changed his expertise from acting to being an agent in the 1980s as he established his company named "Cavaleri & Associates."

According to Casting Directors List, Cavaleri's company is a talent and literary agency based in Los Angeles. It was established in 1981.

The former child actor became a well-respected agent in the field. His company is open for actors, writers, producers, directors, and below-the-line clients.

Actors Pay Tribute

Following his death, many of his clients took to social media to share emotional posts to pay tribute to the late actor.

"Thanks Ray for believing in me and guiding me throughout my over 40 years as an Actor. You are already missed by us all." actor Don Wilson wrote on Facebook.

"This one is tough. Ray Cavaleri was a superhero. A loyal friend. For over 40 years, Ray and Barbara have been family. For so many of us he introduced us to our long careers." Actor Ronnie Sperling shared.

"My very first Talent Agent, Ray Cavaleri passed away..May He Rest in Peace." Actress Sage Kirkpatrick wrote.

Final Years

2009 was the last year Cavaleri worked on a film; he served as a producer for the movie "The Hitman Diaries: Charlie Valentine."

He also became a drama teacher at Alemany Excessive College and California State College.

Raymond Cavaleri is survived by his wife, Barbara Beaver Cavaleri; children, Damian and Maximillian; daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

