Mena Suvari is candidly sharing her experience with drug addiction.

In an interview with People, the "American Beauty" actress opens up about her journey with substance abuse. She mentioned that she tried a drug called "methamphetamine," which was first introduced to her as a teenager.

The actress revealed that the substance "blew her mind," and she never thought she would stumble upon the drug anymore, but when she arrived in Los Angeles, everything starts to fall apart again.

Suvari stated that she was "over managing" her drug abuse after using it again, but the second time took her "down a very dark path."

Why Did Mena Suvari Use Drugs?

The "Great Peace: A Memoir" author revealed the shocking reason why she ended up using the drugs in the first place.

She mentioned that it was all because of childhood trauma as a friend of her older brother raped her at 12.

Suvari added that she was "just trying to survive" the situation because it took a significant toll on her mental health.

"We'd do all of those things. And so I tried anything. Mescaline. I mean whatever." The actress revealed, pertaining to her wrongdoings as a teenager.

Another Big Problem At The Age of 16

At the age of 16, the actress mentioned that she met a guy named Tyler. Little did she know, the man she's falling in love with will later emotionally and sexually abuse her for the next three years.

During her relationship with Tyler, she added that she tried more drugs because she feels.

"devastatingly dark" at the time, and she relied heavily on substance.

According to a separate interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Suvari revealed that she had written a suicide note at the time. Still, she's grateful today because she considers it as "a note that lived in the back of my diary."

Mena Suvari's Light of Hope

Mena Suvari decided to stop all the negative things she did as a teenager and turn her attention into acting, where she found peace.

Her name became popular in the Hollywood scene when she appeared in the 1999 film "American Pie" and "American Beauty," where she snagged a BAFTA Nomination which is significant for her.

