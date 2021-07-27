"Charlie's Angels" star Lucy Liu finally opened up regarding her and co-star Bill Murray's bad blood in a podcast.

Liu, who played Alex, came back under the spotlight twenty years later. And now, she opened up on the LA Times' "Asian Enough" podcast where she received "insults" from Bill Muray on the set of the 2000 film.

In the podcast, the actress recalled the time when they started to rehearse a particular scene. The casts spent their weekend reworking on the scene, yet Murray could not come due to "some family gathering," reported by E!.

"So it was everyone else, and we just made the scene more fluid," she shared, noting how her privilege in terms of creative participation was little at that time.



Lucy Liu Recalls Feud With Bill Murray

The "Shanghai Noon" star further told the story of what happened. "As we're doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won't get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on. I was, like, 'Wow, he seems like he's looking straight at me, said Liu.'"

She even admitted that she "couldn't believe" that the insults were directed at her "because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?"

"I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, who is he talking to behind me? I say, 'I'm so sorry. Are you talking to me?' And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication," she clarified.

The star described that some of Murray's words were "inexcusable and unacceptable," adding, "I was not going to just sit there and take it."

READ ALSO: Tom Cruise On His Way To Marry Haley Atwell? Actor Ready to Take 'Bullet Train' Relationship to Another Level [Report]

Lucy Liu 'Nothing Against' Bill Murray?

In Daily Mail UK's report, the star said, "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there's no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."

"I don't want to be that person that is not going to speak up for myself and stand by the only thing that I have, which is my dignity and self-respect." She admitted that she had "nothing against" Murray "at all."

She even saw him at a "Saturday Night Live" reunion. "He came up to me and was perfectly nice," she recalled.

READ MORE: Anna Faris and Michael Barrett Officially Married After Eloping? Details Revealed