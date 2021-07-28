Piers Morgan has no chill for Simone Biles. But readers of his column are as angry at him for his latest antics in voicing out his opinion about Olympian.

The ex Good Morning Britain host, 56, called the American gymnast's decision to withdraw from the games "a joke" on Twitter, while fans, other athletes, and even celebrities lauded Biles for this difficult move.

He shared his Daily Mail column to his 7.9million Twitter followers in which he has clearly wrote his opinion on the four-times gold medalist' decision to withdraw from the rest of the Tokyo games because of her mental health.

Here he has something harsh to say about Biles.

"Simone Biles calls herself the Greatest of All Time - but no GOAT would quit on their teammates like that, costing them an Olympic gold medal," he opined. "Kids need strong role models not this nonsense," he added.

Get back out there, Simone - you're a great champion not a quitter.

My column: https://t.co/gxNC7kOMN2 pic.twitter.com/bLs9vH2SW7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 28, 2021

It can be recalled that Simone, 24, who already received 30 Olympic and World Championship medals in her professional athlete career, released a statement soon after getting her lowest score of 13.766nn

She did not justify her low score or got all defensive about it, which would have come off as negative for many. Instead, she acknowledged the fact that she's not in her best shape and the best way to move forward is to take care of her mental health first.

"After the performance I did, I just didn't want to go on," she honestly said. "I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now," she added.

"We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do," Simone explained. "I don't trust myself as much anymore," she even said.

While her statement got many emotional and supportive, Morgan's reaction is vicious.

"Are 'mental health issues' now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke," Morgan wrote. "Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time," he said as well.

Naturally, his downplaying of Simone's mental struggles and calling her a joke had people at arms. Some focused on him claiming Simon prioritizing her mental health is just an excuse, while others focused on claiming Simone was not just sport about her low score.

"Omg... did you actually just say people are using mental health as an excuse for poor performance? You're unbelievable," one said (via Daily Star UK).

Another ranted, "Chill on this my guy, we never know what people are going through, mentally."

"Mate just log off," one angrily reacted.

Another called him out for "walking out" in the past too just because he did not get his way.

God grant me the confidence of a middle aged man who walked off his own TV show because someone argued with him a little bit to start lecturing world class athletes about their mental resilience. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) July 28, 2021

Piers Morgan was not having it. He called these commenters "snowflakes' and further insulted Simone Biles.

So, to sum up today’s big Simone Biles debate, snowflake Twitter is 100% adamant that walking out on teammates at work is brave, strong, inspiring and iconic - and anyone who does it should be celebrated as one of the world’s great heroes….

Good to know. 👇 pic.twitter.com/HclTrBbfY3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 28, 2021

