Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck, which is not that surprising considering they have already became IG official after weeks of reported reconciliation rumors and PDA. The question is, have they gotten engaged?

If the big rock of Jennifer Lopez's finger is to be taken an indication, then there is a possibility. According to Radar Online, Jennifer Lopez was sporting shockingly large diamond on her finger, while planting a fat one on Ben Affleck.

If the engagement cannot be confirmed yet, this certainly showed how happy Lopez is that her man is with her on her big day.

Lopez posted a photo showing herself wearing this gigantic sparkler over the weekend, celebrating the special day aboard a yacht with her boyfriend in St. Tropez.

It can be remembered that after three months of rumored dating, PDA and insider revelations, the two finally decided to make their romance official on Instagram, prompting their respective fans to swoon. But "Bennifer 2.0" fans certainly have more to rejoice about in this newest post.

THey were spotted making out on the giant sea vessel on Saturday.

If an earlier kiss made it on the singer's IG had fans gushing about what they considered a miracle reconciliation, the biggest rock ever on Lopez's well-manicured hands triggered a whole round of raving - this time about the two's supposed engagement. Of course, it is still too soon to tell, but one can recall that when Affleck popped the question back in 2002, he proposed with an equally massive diamond - particularly a 6.1-carat pink diamond.

Unfortunately, Radar Online reported that this particularly massive sparkler is a gift from Dolce & Gabbana. While this does not completely debunk the fact that they could have gotten engaged (they could have but refuse to announce it just yet, right?), this ring cannot be taken as the proof.

"Thank you @dolcegabbana," J Lo captioned the photo on her Instagram Story, leaving no doubt that she wanted this gift known to everyone, probably to dispel this type of rumors.

Everyone seems to be out and trying to enjoy the waters though in the midst of a relentless pandemic.

Lopez's own ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez also photographed on a yacht with a group of bikini babes as he himself gears up to celebrate his own birthday in the coming week. Some said he's just taking the fact that Bennifer 2.0 is now IG official, quite hard.

