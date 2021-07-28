Britney Spears' controversial former manager Sam Lutfi has leaked out several series voicemail messages from the pop star Tuesday. They can be taken as proof that she's fighting to end her conservatorship not just now or the recent years, but for over a decade already.

Lutfi, 46, exclusively shared to Page Six Wednesday that this is hardly the first time he allowed people to listen to these messages and admitted that he "has leaked them in the past." He has merely reposted them now and they have garnered more attention than in the past, because of the controversial hearing and the more intensified #FreeBritney movement.

"They were all left on my phone," said Lutfi, who claimed to have managed Spears from 2007 to 2008.

Ironically, this was Spears' former confidant and was once accused by the singer's family for her 2007 breakdown. The messages are now divided into four separate posts on Instagram.

However, these videos are also new in some ways. The first video featured a never-before-seen picture of Spears, now 39, holding her son Sean Preston. The "Toxic" singer can be heard saying in the audio, "I want out of this conservatorship."

"I've been blackmailed by visitation with my babies by the conservatorship. I'm confined, restrained and stripped of my civil rights. And I demand the state of California to review this case because I feel it's illegal. Bye," she can also be heard of saying.

Fans can also then see another video, which showcased another old photo of Spears and both of her sons, Preston and Jayden James, the "Overprotected" singer can be heard claiming her own father, Jamie Spears, have threatened to kept her kids away from her.

Lutfi explained that the image was taken by him and that the audio was from just months after the first call he shared. This audio was the one that has previously gained traction on social media and went viral.

"I'm calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship that my father has threatened me several times, that you know, he'll take my children away," the "Lucky" singer could be herd saying. "I just want to be guaranteed that everything will be fine with the process and that you guys are taking care of everything, that things will stay the same as far as my custodial time," she added.

In the third video - which Lutfi explained in the caption to have been taken probably in 2009 as well - Britney could be heard wanting a new counsel and making such a request.

One can imagine how long she has waited for this year to come. It can be recalled that earlier this month, she finally obtained a new attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

One can only Imagine having to wait that long to get her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, replaced.

The last video is probably the saddest, as Britney asserted clearly that she's a sound individual and felt that her constitutional rights are being violated. Sam explained this is one of the first ones and that all attorneys have received a copy.

