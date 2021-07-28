Numerous outlets have already reported in early July that Adele and Rich Paul went out together. However, there have been claims that the two are "not super serious" being together after hanging out for the last two months.

The 33-Year-Old superstar was seen courtside with her new beau at the NBA Finals game in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 17, according to Mirror UK.

Since then, the two were also spotted on a double date in New York City five days later.

Adele Relaxed After Meeting Rich Paul

A source from People opened up regarding Adele and Rich Paul's playful relationship as they said, "It's not super serious, but they're having a good time."

The source also said that the two have mutual friends in common, and the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker is "having fun and being social."

She was also described as a lot "relaxed" compared to when she was married and private about herself. Adele finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki in March, sharing custody of son Angelo, eight.

After attending the US basketball finals in Arizona together, TV host Brian Windhorst even described the two as an "item" in "The Lowe Post" podcast.

He said, "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele."

He also mentioned that it was the first time the two came out together in public.

Neither side of the couple denied the claims. In a May interview, Paul said that he'd been "hanging out" with a significant pop star without naming them.

Adele's Life And New Music

Adele separated from her ex-husband, entrepreneur Simon Konecki, in 2019 after seven years of being together. By March 2021, the couple officially got divorced.

Along with the dating reports, Adele was also previously linked to British rapper Skepta last fall, along with her new career opportunities as she joined "Saturday Night Live" in October 2020.



Additionally, a friend of Adele confirmed that there is new music coming that she will drop "when she thinks the time is right." This becomes the first time in years that the Grammy Award-winning singer Adele had her new song announcement

Adele still has her 8-year-old son Angelo as her top priority in life.

"She is having a great summer with Angelo. They are spending most of their time in LA," says the friend, adding that the singer was "staying healthy and working out."

