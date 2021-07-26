During the early weeks of July, Tom Cruise and "Mission: Impossible 7" co-star Hayley Atwell were suspected of being in a relationship as they attended the Wimbledon finals. Now, the dating rumors are followed with speculations the two love birds are getting married.

On July 10, while the two proceeded into the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Cruise was pictured all smiles as he let his purported girlfriend get a step ahead of him, according to Page Six.

While it is inevitable for an A-list star like Tom Cruise not to be linked to any woman, one publication is claiming the action star is eager to restart his relationship with the Captain America: The First Avenger's actress.

Tom Cruise On His 'Speed Like A Bullet Train' Move

According to the most recent issue of New Idea, as reported by Gossip Cop, Atwell and Cruise's relationship is moving at the speed of a bullet train.

"Some of us didn't think Tom would ever open up to someone again, but this past year, working alongside Hayley, he's completely transformed," an inside source told the New Idea.

Other than that, they also stated how the two have already gone public before their movie comes out as a sign that Cruise is serious about her, "It's nothing short of a miracle to see Tom excited about his world again."

The publication asserted that Cruise wanted to keep his love life far from the public for long. "Tom's not going to let anyone or anything try and influence what they have between them," the source said, relating this to parenthood.

Tom Cruise Stepping On His Second Family?

The publication further claimed that it is the first time Cruise would give himself a second chance to have another family, and "he's not going to mess it up."

It is known that the "Top Gun" actor already has two adult adopted children through his ex-wife Nicole Kidman and 15-year-old Suri with Katie Holmes.



"It's true that Tom has a huge gap left by Suri and he dreams of having another child - a second son even," the source also concluded.

"Finding love again has taken him by surprise, but it's given him a whole new lease on life. Hayley is very good for him - she's clever, funny, and totally down to earth. They're very much in love and it's a race as to whether or not a wedding or a baby comes first!"

As New Idea has reported this, it is still unclear if the two are dating since there was no confirmation from the actors yet. The publication's only evidence was from an unnamed source, which makes no basis at all.

New Idea has constantly linked Cruise to several of his co-stars over the years, including him going to several secret dates with Kate Winslet in 2020 and Meghan Markle allegedly asked him for career advice at one point. Vanessa Kirby was also involved in a love triangle between Cruise and Atwell, even though there is no evidence to support their claims.

