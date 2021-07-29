"The Hills: New Beginnings" star Kaitlynn Carter revealed her pregnancy news with Kristopher Brock's child to ex Brody Jenner, whom she spent five years with before they split in 2019.

The whole group from the show gathered for a 'wellness retreat' in Palm Springs, set up by Spencer and Heidi Pratt.

The Pratts decided to hold this retreat to 'heal' with the show's casts. Ashley and Jason Wahler even questioned why they went there and probably claiming that all of them were not on the same page.

During the show's previous episode, the blogger revealed to her friend Caroline D'Amore that she was pregnant just after she admitted that she moved in with Brock.

Carter made sure that the rest of the cast would not know as she shared the news with her friend.

The 'PrattDaddy Retreat' With Carter

On the most recent episode, the group prepared for their "PrattDaddy retreat" while Carter revealed that Brock was coming on the second day of the trip, according to Daily Mail.

"It's not that I've been trying to keep [Kristopher] away from hanging out with the group. Although I definitely do feel protective of our relationship," Carter said in confession, adding that she wanted them comfortable before introducing her new beau to the group.

Caroline even said that it's "kind of crazy" that Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant, hoping to talk to her ex Brody before everyone else became the first thing she thought of doing.

'I've been intentionally putting it off. Nobody likes difficult conversations,' she said, adding that having kids was a big point of contention in their relationship.

Brody Jenner Already Knew Carter's Pregnancy?

Before she could talk to Brody, her presence had everyone talking and speculating if she's already pregnant, which was then figured out later on by Justin Brescia and Audrina Patridge. Kaitlynn adds that she appreciated no one saying anything and giving her the time to tell Brody.

The actress also mentioned that Jenner was having a good time and did not want to get weird and as she tells him that night.

It turns out the model already knew about the news.

While having some drinks with Audrina and Joey Tierney, Brody tells Audrina that he knows, "Kaitlyn is pregnant, and I don't know from her."

In confession, Brody says, "a baby was such a big part of our relationship," and he must be included at the top 10 first people to know.

Kaitlynn, later on, told Justin that she hopes Brody is okay with it, but on the other hand, Brody tells Audrina and Joey that he's 'hurt' that she hasn't told him.

