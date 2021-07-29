Britney Spears' personal conservator Jodi Montgomery has came into some very tough conclusions and recommendations against the pop star's father. One of these is the assertion that Jamie is actually very bad for the music industry legend's health and therefore, be completely removed as a conservator.

Based on the court documents obtained by Radar Online, Jodi, who was put in place by the court to help Britney's dad manage the conservatorship, claimed that it's truly in the best interest of the singer that her father go.

In documents, Jodi reveals to the judge her analysis of the situation and says she agrees with Britney's recent request to get rid of Jamie and replace him with a CPA named Jason Rubin.

Earlier this week, Brit's new powerhouse lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed documents requesting the court to give its approval to this move.

In the letter, Jodi asserted that if Jamie would not be removed, the value of the conservatorship would be lost, since such an arrangement is essentially designed to protect the welfare and well-being of the one being placed under it. If Jamie continues to hold his position despite Britney's requests of removal and evidence of some wrongdoings, then the conservatorship loses its sense and purpose.

Jodi also claimed that the CPA, Jason Rubin looks fit to be a conservator because his main interests lie with securing the conservatee. She then highlighted how a medical team provided evidence that Jamie Spears is actually bad for Britney's health and should be removed.

ALSO READ: Piers Morgan Calls Simone Biles 'A Joke,' Brands Fans As 'Snowflakes' For Defending Her Mental Health 'Excuse'

In these new documents, Jodi's lawyer also writes, "Ms. Montgomery has concluded that Jamie Spears ("Mr. Spears") should not continue to act as the Conservatee's Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest of the Conservatee. Because the paramount concern for this Conservatorship is doing what is in the best interest of the Conservatee, Petitioner hereby joins Conservatee in the Removal Petition. Petitioner seeks from this Court the same relief prayed by Ms. Spears in the Removal Petition."

In her earlier petitions, Britney has asserted that her own dad did not really look out for her in the years she was under his conservatorship. Instead, he misused her hard-earned money, given his power, and made some poor decisions that personally affected her.

Essentially, Jamie had mismanaged her estate and potentially squandered millions in dubious deals. But worse than these financial mishaps, her father is very abusive and have enjoyed the power to control all aspects of her life in the past 13 years. Britney technically says she's had had enough.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Various Aristrocrats Believe 'Beloved' Prince Harry is Unforgivable