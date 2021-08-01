The daughter of chart-topping rapper Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, has passed away at the young age of 4.

Turquoise Miami, the mother of Laurel Maxwell, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram by sharing a brief video of the kid swimming in a pool.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius." Miami wrote. (check out the full post below.)

"If you see this post scrolling by with her, comment or just say to your self 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love." she added along with the hashtag #rip and a brokenhearted emoji.

On the other hand, Fetty Wap has not confirmed the tragic loss publicly.

Still, he seemingly hinted at his daughter's passing in an Instagram post after performing at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

"LoLo daddy did that **** for you last night baby girl." the rapper wrote with a butterfly, dove, and heart emojis.

What Is Lauren's Cause of Death?

According to Rap-Up, quoting an article published by Hot 97, Lauren has been struggling with sickness over the past month.

The kid allegedly died in her sleep. However, none of her family members confirmed whether the reports are accurate.

Fetty Wap's Relationship With Turquoise Miami

According to The Sun, Fetty Wap had a relationship with Turquoise Miami, a singer and dancer, but broke up a few months after Lauren was born.

Miami isn't that popular in the music industry, but her fame skyrocketed when she had a relationship with the rapper.

In previous reports, the rapper was criticized by Miami for his alleged lack of parenting of the child.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the singer called out Fetty Wap, saying that he has not been paying child support for over two years and she's no longer begging for him to be a dad.

It's still unclear if the ex-couple resolved the issue. The rapper has not responded to Miami's claims.

Not Fetty Wap's Only Child

According to the outlet, Fetty Wap is a father of six children. Lauren is his fifth child and only daughter with Miami.

A few years ago, the rapper and his ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy's daughter had a significant health problem as she underwent brain surgery because of her hydrocephalus.

