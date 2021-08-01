The voice behind Muriel Bagge on Cartoon Network's "Courage the Cowardly Dog," Thea White, died on July 30 at the age of 81.

A Facebook post regarding Thea's passing was announced by his nephew Brad Zitzner, saying that the cause of her death was liver cancer and infection from surgery.

He also stated, "It was Friday morning during the round of Chaz' tournament that she lost the battle. Carrying those clubs was just so hard, but we got through the round - you got to see his best round ever."

He also described how White became an irreplaceable role model to his children and family. Brad also wrote, "I've never met a person who knew you who didn't think you were the greatest person alive."

"You loved life and even know I know the final outcome I love your decision to go for it and to try to win. Damnit sticks!" Brad concluded his statement.

Thea White's Last Words

Based on her nephew, Brad, and brother, John Zitzner, posts, White was still in good spirits before her passing as he shared a happy clip of the actress after her first surgery and another before her second.



Thea said in the last video of her before she passed, "Oh Andy, my darling. Will you do something for Feefer? Will you please take pictures of the littler children and the big children frolicking in the ocean?"

Thea added, "That will speed my recovery. I mean, I'll be up and at 'em five minutes after they cut me open. Well, -ish."



Thea White's Life As A Part Of Showbiz Family

White was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1940 and knew she wanted to act from an early age. Her mom, Eleanor Hazard, and grandmother, Eva, were involved in vaudeville as performers while the latter focused on booking talent in her career.

She was the widow of Andy White, a Scottish musician famous for playing the drums on The Beatles' "Love Me Do" and "P.S. I Love You," as stated in this article.

When the couple met, Andy worked as a drummer for the legendary actress and singer Marlene Dietrich. After an injury forced Dietrich into retirement, White returned to the United States and married Andy.

Her return to acting was her appearance on the Cartoon Network series "Courage the Cowardly Dog" from 1999 to 2002. White voiced Muriel Bagge in all 52 episodes of the show and reprised the role not long before her passing.

She also became a voice actress in the shows "Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog" and the TV series "Pecola" in 2002 as Corey.

