Lawyers predicted Erika Jayne's "fully miserable" future of "endless subpoenas," as her ex-husband's case paints her guilty by association.

In the recent season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the star has noticeably been more open about sharing her personal life. The sharing might have swayed the viewers' thoughts and melted her "Ice Queen" persona, but everything has a price.

Erika divulged private information that could lead her to stand in court for trial with her ex Thomas Girardi.



According to sources, the singer had indirectly addressed the families of the plane crash victims on the show by denying their accusations. "Divorce is very painful, and then having it called a sham is even more painful," Erika said in one of the show's interviews.

The plaintiffs' legal team previously made a statement about the divorce acting as a cover-up for the couple to transfer their assets unnoticed. The families had filed a lawsuit against Thomas Girardi just days after Election Day when Erika announced their divorce.

Erika Jayne On The 'Sham' Divorce

A civil bankruptcy attorney and a former federal prosecutor named Zev Shechtman and Michael Freedman stated their thoughts regarding the issue.

"[It] took a lot of courage to leave, and it took two seconds from some assh-le to say it was a sham and everybody to believe it," Erika continued in the same interview.

To which Shechtman replied, "The present-day divorce may be real. But that doesn't cure the "shams" of the past."

Variety reported how Zev explained that the plaintiffs' allegations are not far from the truth as several couples have used this tactic in the past. The bankruptcy attorney can say from experience that clients have used "the divorce proceeding as a mechanism to transfer assets inappropriately."

He continued to define the term "sham" as a transaction made during a marriage that amounts to $25 million above.



Erika Jayne Is 'Damned'

Erika Jayne's confessional interview was deemed "unwise" and incriminating by Michael Freedman. If the attorney became a part of the celebrity's legal team, he would have advised her to "distance" herself from the situation.

"You don't know if you're going to be investigated and could be seen as admitting to being involved," said Freedman.

The former federal prosecutor described the interview as "treacherous" and expressed that Erika is "damned" for speaking up for herself. "If you have to say something publicly, you'd want to make sure you craft something very short and sweet and run it by your lawyer and maybe a press team," advised Michael.

