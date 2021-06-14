Avid watchers of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" have been curious about Erika Jayne's net worth since she appeared in the reality show.

Based on this article, the reality star has dabbled in the music industry, performing in the Broadway show "Chicago" as Roxie Hart.

Other than that, she also released her "Pretty Mess" 2018 memoir.

RHOBH paid Erika $25,000 per episode and claimed to be one of the highest-paid cast members in the show.

They also said that her paycheck amount is half a million dollars per season.

According to sources, the "Real Housewife" net worth is around $5,000,000 on her own.

Talks about Erika's net worth became a hotter topic due to her sudden divorce in November 2020 from her husband of more than 20 years- Tom Girardi.

The celebrity revealed that the two got married without a prenup in an interview with Andy Cohen.

"I'm going to be married to a very powerful lawyer. A Prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway," Erika foreshadows during the interview as her divorce becomes messy in December due to cheating allegations.

Erika Jayne's Lawyer Husband, Tom Girard and His Connections Exposed in Documentary

The former wife and husband were targeted for their divorce as it appeared fake and a cover-up for other issues.

US Weekly reports that the duo was allegedly embezzling the settlement funds allocated for victims of the Lion Air Flight 610.

Girardi's law firm shares that Tom has connections with the district attorney.

He is also connected to the Chief of Police, the California Attorney General, and even in the California bar.

However, the reality star claims that she was unaware of the different lawsuits filed against her ex-husband during the recent promotions for RHOBH's season 11.

The Hulu documentary will show more information about the in-court battles through "The Housewife and The Hustler."





'The Housewife and The Hustler' Documentary Showcases In-Court Legal Battles Between Tom Girardi and His Victims

"The Housewife and The Hustler" will be premiered on June 14, only available through a Hulu subscription.

The documentary involves the real-life of RHOBH's Erika Jayne as she plows through her divorce from Tom Girardi.

However, the 1-hour episode will mainly focus on the truth about Tom's victims and the revelation of his crimes, as well as proving Erika's innocence.

